BMW IX Recall Issued Over Cruise Control Problems

BMW recalls 2022-2024 iX xDrive50 and iX M60 vehicles to update software.

July 2, 2023 — BMW IX cruise control problems have caused a recall of about 14,000 model year 2022-2024 BMW iX xDrive50 and iX M60 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

BMW says an IX driver could unintentionally reactivate the cruise control while turning the steering wheel at low speeds.

"When maneuvering the vehicle at low speeds and turning the steering wheel, then potentially related to the layout of the activation button, the driver’s hand could inadvertently contact the button which could accidentally reactivate the cruise control system." — BMW

In a split second the vehicle could suddenly increase speed and catch the driver off guard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received reports toward the end of 2022 about BMW iX xDrive50 vehicles that suddenly increased in speed.

An engineering investgation was opened in January 2023 and in February BMW learned about a minor collision caused by the same cruise control problem.

"An examination of vehicle diagnostic information indicated that the acceleration parameters were consistent with values that could only be achieved with the accelerator pedal, and also that the cruise control system was not activated before, or during, the incident." — BMW

A driver can deactivate the cruise control by pressing the brake pedal or pressing the OFF button for the IX cruise control.

Engineers eventually determined the cruise control system could be activated when there was a large steering wheel angle and/or torque.

According to BMW, there have been no reports about IX-related crashes or injuries caused by the cruise control systems.

BMW IX recall letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2023, and dealerships will update the IX software.

BMW IX owners with questions should call 800-525-7417.