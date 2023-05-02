BMW Cup Holder Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Class action lawsuit alleges BMW cup holders leak fluid into the airbag control modules.

May 2, 2023 — A BMW cup holder lawsuit settlement has been reached after the class action accused the automaker of selling cars with cup holders that leaked.

According to the lawsuit, the BMW cup holders fail to prevent liquid from leaking into the airbag control modules located under the cup holders.

And according to the BMW X7 owner who filed the class action lawsuit, BMW and other entities engaged in a nationwide cup holder conspiracy and coverup.

Plaintiff Fang Lin (Brightk Consulting) says she took her 2020 BMW X7 M501 to a dealership in April 2021 when the vehicle had about 7,500 miles on it.

She alleges there were problems with the sun visor locking bar, the left rear door edge seal and with the third-row seat lock message which came on intermittently.

In July 2021, the plaintiff returned to the dealer because of a warning message that said the driver's restraint system had malfunctioned.

The BMW dealer allegedly had the vehicle two days but the lawsuit alleges BMW "was unable and/or failed to repair the Subject Vehicle within a reasonable number of attempts."

The class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiff tried to get BMW to take back the vehicle but the automaker refused.

The plaintiff argues BMW should give $1,000 to every customer of any of these vehicles due to defective cup holders that leak.

2019-2022 BMW X5

2020-2022 BMW X6

2019-2022 BMW X7

2020-2022 BMW X5M

2020-2022 BMW X6M

BMW Cup Holder Lawsuit Settlement

According to the settlement agreement, owners shouldn't expect $1,000 for the alleged cup holder problem.

The settlement says a customer may be eligible for an extended warranty of seven years or 75,000 miles from the date the vehicle first entered service. During this period a customer may receive an eligible repair if the airbag warning light is illuminated due to damage below the cup holders.

A BMW dealer must determine the damage came from liquid that leaked from the cup holders on the front center console.

There will be no free repairs if BMW determines the damage was not caused by fluid that leaked from the cup holders.

A BMW customer may also be eligible for reimbursement of out-of-pocket costs associated with cup holder leaks.

According to the BMW cup holder lawsuit settlement, the vehicle owner who sued will receive $3,000, and the attorneys who represent her will receive $375,000.

Nothing is official until the judge grants final approval to the cup holder lawsuit settlement. The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 7, 2023.

BMW customers can learn more about the cup holder lawsuit at www.warninglightspillsettlement.com.

The BMW cup holder lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Brightk Consulting, Inc. v. BMW of North America, LLC., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Margarian Law Firm.