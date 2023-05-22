MINI Cooper Recall Issued Over Risk of Fires

More than 119,000 MINI Coopers recalled in cold weather states where road salt is used.

May 21, 2023 — A MINI Cooper recall involves more than 119,000 vehicles due to a risk of fires from short circuits in the footwells.

The electronic control module in the driver-side footwell may suffer from a short-circuit due to water and road salt that leads to corrosion.

The MINI Cooper recall includes these models:

2008-2014 MINI Cooper Clubman

2008-2014 MINI Cooper S Clubman

2008-2014 MINI John Cooper Works Clubman

2007-2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2-Door

2007-2013 MINI Cooper S

2007-2013 MINI John Cooper Works

However, the recall includes vehicles sold or registered in these states only.

Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

The MINI recall involves the footwell control module which controls lighting and power windows.

The module is installed near the bottom of the driver’s side A-pillar behind an interior trim panel.

BMW had the same problems in 2018 when a recall was issued for customers in Canada due to chemicals applied to roads for snow and ice.

BMW contacted U.S. safety regulators and informed them of 16 "thermal damage" incidents in Canada, but none in the U.S.

But in January 2023, Transport Canada contacted BMW about complaints made by owners of MINI vehicles that had been repaired during the 2018 recall. BMW found most of the vehicles had sunroofs with sunroof drains.

"For vehicles equipped with a sunroof, after a multi-year period involving large temperature changes, multiple freeze/thaw cycles can cause the vehicle’s sunroof drain hose to become damaged, loosen and eventually detach from the drain pipe within the A-pillar, which could allow water to enter the vehicle interior." — BMW

By May 4, 2023, BMW knew of six incidents in the U.S., but the automaker is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

BMW is still working on a fix for the problem, but owners should expect recall letters in July 2023.

MINI Cooper owners may call 866-825-1525.