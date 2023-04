2023 BMW models may have problems with the side airbags.

April 1, 2023 — BMW airbag problems have caused a recall of more than 800 model year 2023 BMW 230i, 230i XDrive, M240i and M240i xDrive vehicles.

BMW says the recall is necessary because the second-row seat backrest cover panels for the side airbags may break when the airbags deploy.

This can cause an increased chance of injuries to the second-row seat occupants.

BMW dealerships will replace the rear seat backrest side airbag cover panels.

BMW owners may contact BMW customer service at 800-525-7417.