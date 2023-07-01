Mercedes Fuel Pump Recall Follows 2,000 Warranty Claims

Mercedes-Benz recalls 162,000 vehicles because the fuel pumps can shut down.

July 1, 2023 — A Mercedes-Benz fuel pump recall involves more than 162,000 vehicles equipped with fuel pumps that fail, something Mercedes dealers will fix by replacing the fuel pumps.

The fuel pump recall includes 2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS, SL, GT, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class vehicles.

Putting it another way, Mercedes says these Class vehicles are recalled.

2021-2023 Mercedes GLE/GLS-Class (167 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes C-Class (205, 206 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes E-Class (213 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes S-Class (223 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes SL-Class (232 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes E-Class Coupe / Convertible (238 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes GLC-Class (253 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes CLS-Class (257 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes AMG GT 4-door Coupe (290 platform)

2021-2023 Mercedes G-Class (463 platform)

About 18,500 of the Mercedes vehicles are recalled in Canada.

According to the automaker, the Hyundam Industrial fuel pumps have problems with the impellers that do not meet specifications. The fuel pump impeller can deform and make contact with the fuel pump housing, shutting down the pump.

The cause of the problem is blamed on a sub-supplier, and a driver may know of a problem if a warning message appears and if the engine is not running normally.

Mercedes and the supplier investigated the problem and collected fuel pumps, finding an "irregularity in individual raw material batches used for the suspect fuel pump impellers, sourced from a sub-supplier."

Mercedes-Benz says it received more than 2,000 fuel pump warranty claims in the U.S. between August 2021 and May 2023.

However, the automaker says it is not aware of any claims of injuries, crashes or deaths worldwide.

Mercedes fuel pump recall letters will be mailed August 25, 2023. But owners may contact Mercedes customer service at 800-367-6372.