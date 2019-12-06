Chrysler Recalls Ram 1500 For Power Steering Problems

2019 Ram 1500 trucks may have issues with their electric power steering gear assemblies.

December 6, 2019 — Chrysler is recalling more than 250 Ram 1500 trucks because they could lose power steering.

The 2019 Ram 1500 trucks may have been built with faulty electric power steering gears that may short-circuit.

A driver may experience intermittent loses of power steering assist which makes steering the truck more difficult.

More than 190 trucks are recalled in the U.S. and 65 are recalled in Canada.

The Ram 1500 truck recall is expected to begin January 3, 2020, when dealerships will replace the electric power steering gear assemblies.

Ram truck owners with questions should call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number VB8.

Canadian Ram 1500 owners may call 800-465-2001.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about 2019 Ram 1500 trucks along with other model years.