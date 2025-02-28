Ram HCU Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Ram class action lawsuit includes 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 trucks.

February 28, 2025 — A Ram HCU (hydraulic control unit) lawsuit settlement has been reached after three class actions were consolidated into one.

The Ram HCU lawsuit settlement includes:

2017-2018 Ram 2500 Pickup

2017-2018 Ram 3500 Pickup

2017-2018 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2017-2018 Ram 4500

2017-2018 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation in November 2022 following complaints about 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks. Owners complained of brake problems and brake failures caused by the hydraulic control units (HCUs) anti-lock brake system (ABS) modules.

Ram truck owners said the only way to fix the braking problems was by replacing the HCUs.

Ram HCU Recall

On November 27, 2024, Fiat Chrysler recalled the trucks because the HCU problems could cause the anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control systems to fail.

FCA mailed Ram truck recall letters January 9, 2025, informing owners that dealers will replace the brake hydraulic control units. Chrysler also offered reimbursements if an owner paid out-of-pocket for repairs related to the hydraulic control units.

Ram owners were told a repair would take less than two hours and a truck owner should ask their "dealer for alternate transportation options while your vehicle is in service."

Ram HCU Lawsuit and Settlement

The Ram HCU lawsuit was consolidated from three separate class action lawsuits: VanGee v. FCA, Neu v. FCA, and Wilson v. FCA.

According to the settlement agreement, most of the benefits of the settlement were already offered for free by FCA through the Ram truck recall issued in November 2024.

The Ram HCU lawsuit settlement mentions owners receiving a recall, a warranty extension, reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses and rental vehicle reimbursements.

The Ram truck settlement says Fiat Chrysler has extended its warranty to cover the costs of all parts and labor to replace a failed HCU component for a period of eight years from the Ram truck in-service date.

This won't mean much because the covered trucks are model years 2017-2018, so the extended warranty for a 2017 Ram truck will extend to 2025, and for a 2018 truck will extend to 2026.

The chances are slim that a Ram truck has HCU problems because all the trucks are receiving new hydraulic control units through the recall.

As for reimbursement, Chrysler already offered out-of-pocket reimbursements when the recall was issued in November 2024.

The Ram truck settlement also provides reimbursement for rental vehicle expenses related to HCU problems. A claim for rental vehicle reimbursement cannot exceed $100 per day or a total limit of $1,000 per Ram truck.

A Ram owner must provide vehicle rental receipts along with "proof of a contemporaneous repair to the Brake HCU."

According to the Ram HCU class action lawsuit settlement, these customers who filed the lawsuit will receive $3,000 each: Jason Wilson, Patrick Krenek, Donald Akridge, Tim VanGee, Leslie Daly, Joseph Bass, James Neu and Christopher Adams.

And according to the settlement agreement, the attorneys will receive $2,000,000 for fees and expenses.

Nothing is official until a Ram HCU lawsuit final fairness hearing is held April 11, 2025.

The Ram class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas: Wilson, et al., v. FCA US LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Barnow and Associates, P.C., Steckler Wayne & Love, PLLC, and Barrack, Rodos & Bacine.