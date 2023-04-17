Ram ABS Module Recall Needed, Alleges Class Action Lawsuit

Ram truck class action lawsuit alleges 2500 and 3500 trucks lose important features.

April 16, 2023 — A Ram ABS module recall allegedly should have been issued by Fiat Chrysler because of problems in 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 2017-2018 Ram 3500 trucks.

According to a Ram class action lawsuit, a recall is needed because every truck is allegedly equipped with a defective and dangerous hydraulic control unit (HCU) module and anti-lock braking system (ABS) module.

The lawsuit alleges the trucks lose anti-lock braking, cruise control and traction control.

Those allegedly missing features and systems make it more difficult to control the Ram trucks, especially on wet or snowy roads as braking becomes more difficult.

Without Chrysler ordering a Ram ABS module recall, truck owners are allegedly stuck with vehicles less valuable than they should be because FCA failed to warn customers about the alleged HCU module and ABS module defects.

Ram ABS Module Class Action Lawsuit: The Plaintiff

The Ram class action lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff James Neu who owns a 2018 Ram 2500 Cummins diesel truck with about 24,000 miles on the odometer. Neu says he purchased his Ram truck new in 2018.

The plaintiff says the Ram 2500 began having problems in late-2022. The truck's warning lights indicated the ABS module, HCU module and cruise control failed. The plaintiff says he took the Ram truck to two Chrysler dealers and one independent mechanic to get repair estimates.

The Ram class action alleges the estimates ranged between $1,200 and $1,700.

According to the Ram ABS module lawsuit:

"Plaintiff Neu has parked his vehicle and is not driving it as of October or November 2022 as he is concerned for his and his family’s safety."

The plaintiff says if Chrysler would have warned him the Ram 2500 truck was defective, the plaintiff "would not have made the purchase, or would have paid less for the Vehicle."

The plaintiff doesn't allege how much less he would have paid for a truck he cannot drive.

In addition to not issuing a Ram ABS recall, FCA has also allegedly not offered trucks owners suitable repairs. This allegedly leaves Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 customers with huge repair bills once the warranties expire.

The class action also alleges Ram truck owners must choose to pay their own money for ABS and HCU replacements or drive trucks that are allegedly unsafe to drive.

According to the Ram ABS lawsuit, FCA sent dealers a STAR Online Publication titled, “Symptom/Vehicle Issue” as “C0020-01-ABS PUMP MOTOR CONTROL – GENERAL ELECTRICAL FAILURE.”

"Diagnostics for this DTC are currently under review. When working on a vehicle with an active C0020-01 and testing leads to replacement of both the HCU and ABS Module, order and replace the HCU first. Do not order or replace the ECU. Follow Service Information to replace and bleed the HCU. Then perform a test drive. If the DTC C0020-01 did not reset- repair is complete. If the C0020-01 did return active, replace the ECU and return the parts to FCA." — Ram TSB #S2005000004

The bulletin went on to say, "the ABS module will be on parts restriction through the STAR Center."

A later version of the TSB said the HCU and the ABS modules could be serviced as separate components.

The Ram ABS module class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Eastern Division): James Neu v. FCA US LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine, Emerson Firm, PLLC, and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love, PLLC.