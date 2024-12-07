Ram Hydraulic Control Unit (HCU) Recall Affects 317,000 Trucks

Anti-lock brake, electronic stability control and traction control systems can fail.

December 7, 2024 — A Ram hydraulic control unit (HCU) recall involves more than 317,000 trucks with anti-lock brake systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) systems and traction control systems that may fail.

The Ram HCU recall includes these trucks:

2017-2018 Ram 2500 Pickup

2017-2018 Ram 3500 Pickup

2017-2018 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2017-2018 Ram 4500

2017-2018 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal Ram truck braking investigation in November 2022 following problems with the hydraulic control units and anti-lock brake systems. Chrysler was asked to provide information about 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks.

Then in October 2024, Fiat Chrysler opened its own investigation into 2017-2018 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 trucks built with hydraulic control unit anti-lock brake systems that were failing.

"As of November 18, 2024, FCA US is aware of 4,622 customer assistance records, 53,448 warranty claims, and 1,460 field reports potentially relating to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from November 1, 2016, to March 5, 2024." — FCA

A Ram driver will see a warning light if the ABS motor fails.

FCA will mail Ram HCU recall letters January 9, 2025, and dealers will replace the brake hydraulic control units.

Ram truck owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about Ram HCU recall number C4B.