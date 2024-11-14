Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled Over ABS Modules

FCA recalls 206,000 SUVs that were first recalled in June 2022.

November 14, 2024 — Problems with anti-lock brake system modules have convinced Fiat Chrysler to recall more than 206,000 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

The recall involves 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2018-2019 Dodge Durango vehicles equipped with faulty ABS modules that can disable the ABS and electronic stability control.

In addition, it may be possible to start the vehicle and shift out of PARK without applying the brake pedal.

Finally, the ABS module may cause problems with the brake lights.

Chrysler recalled the vehicles in June 2022 for the same problems, so owners will need to return to dealerships for repairs. However, FCA is still working on how the problems will be repaired.

According to Chrysler, a driver should know of a problem if warning lights activate when the vehicle is started. In addition, a driver may notice the brake lights remaining on after shutting down the vehicle.

All total, FCA has received 533 warranty claims about the ABS modules, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Chrysler will mail recall letters December 5, 2024, but concerned owners may call the automaker at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 94B.