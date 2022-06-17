Chrysler ABS Module Repairs Forthcoming: Recall Issued

FCA recalls more than 270,000 Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

June 17, 2022 — Chrysler ABS module repairs are necessary based on a recall of more than 270,000 model year 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs.

However, Fiat Chrysler isn't sure how the ABS module repairs will be performed.

According to the automaker, a malfunction in the anti-lock brake system module may cause the brake lights to activate, and the SUV can be started or shifted out of PARK even though the driver isn't pressing the brake pedal.

Until repairs are complete, Dodge and Jeep owners should be aware the SUVs are at risk of rolling away.

"Some of the above vehicles may have been built with a Hydraulic Control Unit (HCU/ABS) Anti-lock Brake System module that falsely reads pressure in the primary circuit." — FCA

FCA opened an investigation in October 2021 due to increased warranty claims regarding brake warning lights staying on in Jeep Grand Cherokees.

Chrysler also learned the same problem was occurring to Dodge Durangos, and as of May 2022 FCA knew of 216 warranty claims, 150 customer assistance records and 29 field reports. But the automaker says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports related to the ABS modules.

While Chrysler determines how ABS module repairs will be performed by dealerships, Jeep and Dodge owners can expect to receive recall letters once they are mailed July 29, 2022.

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango owners who have questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about ABS module recall number Z48.