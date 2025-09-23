Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs Recalled Over Loss of Power

Software errors cause recall of 92,000 Jeeps at risk of losing propulsion.

September 23, 2025 — About 92,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) are recalled because they can lose power while driving.

The recall involves 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that can lose drive power due to software errors within the hybrid control processors.

On May 1, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested information about the Jeeps, and on May 23 FCA responded to the request. NHTSA requested additional information June 23 which Chrysler responded to on July 14.

The questions related to complaints about Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs that lost propulsion.

"As of August 18, 2025, FCA US is aware of 96 customer assistance records, 110 field reports, and 320 other service records potentially relating to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from December 23, 2024, to August 8, 2025. As of August 18, 2025, FCA US is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to this issue for all markets." — Fiat Chrysler

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV recall letters will be mailed between October 23 and October 24, 2025. Chrysler is working on what dealerships will do to repair the Jeeps.

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 73C.