Recall: Park Your Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty Trucks Outside

GM recalls 62,500 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD trucks.

June 27, 2025 — General Motors has recalled 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD trucks, and GM says owners should park outside and away from anything that could burn until the trucks are repaired.

This is a re-recall of a GM truck brake pressure switch/sensor recall announced in 2023, and those trucks need to be repaired again.

The new recall is necessary because engineers discovered a different root cause of the same problem that caused the 2023 recall.

About 62,500 Chevy Silverado trucks are affected because the brake pressure sensor assemblies may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switches and cause short circuits.

The risk of fire is why truck owners should park outside.

"A short circuit caused by leaking fluid could activate the brake assist pump when the brake is not applied and, in rare conditions, generate excessive heat that could result in an underhood fire." — General Motors

GM dealers need to be supplied replacement parts, so interim recall letters will be mailed July 28, 2025. Final recall letters will be mailed when GM dealers are ready to repair the trucks. Dealerships will replace the brake pressure switch wire harnesses.

According to General Motors, the replacement brake pressure switch wire harness contains a silicone sealant that prevents brake fluid from flowing through the harness.

Again, you'll need to do it all over again if your truck was recalled in 2023 for this same problem.

Chevrolet truck owners may call 866-467-9700 and refer to recall number N242482680.