Re-Recall Involves Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles were recalled but not repaired in 2022.

June 2, 2025 — Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles are recalled if equipped with Revel Audio Systems that should have been repaired under a December 2022 recall.

The recall involves nearly 4,000 model year 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles that were not repaired correctly during the previous recall.

The problem is this: When the driver's seat belt is not buckled and the vehicle is started, the seat belt warning system may activate the audible warning chime for a time of less than four seconds. That little issue violates federal safety regulations.

Lincoln says dealers recorded the vehicles as having the repairs correctly completed when that didn't happen.

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle."

About 460 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Ford/Lincoln will mail recall letters between June 23 and June 30, 2025. Dealers will update the audio control module software.

Lincoln owners with questions may call the automaker at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25C18.