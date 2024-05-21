Ram ProMaster Vans Recalled Over Tail Light and Turn Signal Failures

Fiat Chrysler recalls 12,500 Ram vans because wire harnesses were not crimped properly.

May 21, 2024 — Nearly 12,500 Ram ProMaster vans are recalled because the left tail lights and left turn signals may fail.

The recalled 2021-2022 Ram ProMasters have wiring harnesses that may suffer from poor connections.

Federal safety standards require a turn signal light to flash when the turn signal is activated by the driver. And the tail lights must be activated when the headlights are on.

A van driver will know of a failure if the left front light and instrument panel signal flashes at a rapid pace.

Chrysler first took note of the problem in March 2022 when reports said the Ram ProMaster tail lights and turn signal lights were failing on some vehicles.

Engineers tracked the problem to a faulty crimping job on a wire harness during production.

Ram ProMaster owners may call 800-853-1403 and use recall number 21B.



