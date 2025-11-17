Ram ProMaster Radiator Fan Fires Cause Recall

Nearly 319,000 vans are recalled after overheated radiator fan circuits cause fires.

November 17, 2025 — A Ram ProMaster radiator fan recall includes nearly 319,000 vans because the radiator fans can overheat and cause fires.

The recalled 2018-2026 Ram ProMaster vans are equipped with radiator fan electrical circuits that may overheat.

A fire is possible if the 400-watt fan circuit isn't protected enough by the fuse and if there is premature wear of the bearings. And it was radiator fan fires that got the attention of Fiat Chrysler in July.

FCA didn't mention how many ProMaster radiator fan fires have been reported, but as of October 14 Chrysler was not aware of any crashes or injuries.

A Ram ProMaster radiator fan recall in Canada includes 27,010 vans.

FCA is working on how dealers will repair the vans, so interim Ram van radiator fan recall letters will be mailed between November 20 and November 26, 2025. Second ProMaster recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to repair the vans.

Ram ProMaster owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's Ram ProMaster radiator fan recall number is 67C.