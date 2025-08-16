Lawsuit: Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra 12v Battery Problems

Class action lawsuit alleges all-electric SUV 12v batteries drain, and so do the replacements.

August 15, 2025 — A class action lawsuit alleges 12-volt battery problems in 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra and 2023-2025 Toyota bZ4X vehicles can lead to stranded occupants and towing expenses.

Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X electric vehicles are developed by Subaru and Toyota and use the same powertrains and platforms.

The Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X are all-electric SUVs that run on lithium-ion high voltage batteries.

But the vehicles need regular 12-volt batteries to power certain accessories such as the windshield wipers, radios, lights, powered windows and seats, and the heating and cooling fans.

The vehicle owners who filed the class action lawsuit contend the 12v battery is also needed to switch between the electric vehicle battery and the drive motor which allows electricity to flow to the motor.

The alleged defects are in the battery charging systems for the electric vehicles, and replacing a 12v battery under warranty is apparently worthless. According to the lawsuit, the replacement 12v battery will fail, then the replacement battery for the replacement will also fail.

One plaintiff complains his 2023 Toyota bZ4X battery died within weeks of buying the vehicle, but roadside assistance was able to jump-start the 12v battery. The 12v battery problems came back when his Toyota had about 2,000 miles on the odometer and the 12v battery drained and was dead, but this time the jump-start failed.

The plaintiff complains his Toyota bZ4X had to be towed to a dealership for a replacement of the 12v battery. The owner says the dealer had his vehicle a few days but he was not offered a loaner vehicle.

According to the 12-volt battery lawsuit, Toyota and Subaru knew about the 12v battery problems before the electric vehicles were first sold but refused to repair them. The plaintiffs claim the automakers still decided to market and sell the vehicles even knowing they would break down.

The first Toyota 12-volt battery class action lawsuit was filed in April (John Wade v. Toyota), then in May another 12v battery class action (Franklin Huffman v. Subaru) was filed which made the same allegations.

The Subaru lawsuit has now been dismissed and consolidated with the Toyota class action and includes plaintiffs John Wade, Franklin Huffman, Danielle Buls, Claudia Diez and Matthew Kull.

The plaintiffs will file a new consolidated class action lawsuit about Subaru and Toyota 12v battery problems.

The Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X 12-volt battery class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California (Sacramento Division): Wade, et al., v. Toyota Motor North America Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller Rohrback L.L.P., Shub Johns & Holbrook LLP, and Wittels McInturff Palikovic.