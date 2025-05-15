Toyota Tundra Backup Lights Recall Affects 489,000 Trucks

Toyota recalls 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid trucks for reverse light failures.

May 15, 2025 — A Toyota Tundra backup lights failure recall involves about 489,000 trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall affects 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid trucks equipped with backup lights that can fail due to moisture that can enter both reverse lights.

Nearly 46,000 of the Tundra trucks are recalled in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released details about the Toyota Tundra backup lights recall, but Toyota truck owners should watch for recall notices in July 2025.

To fix the reverse light failures, Toyota dealers will replace both backup light assemblies. The Tundra backup light wiring harnesses will also be repaired if the wiring harness connectors have corrosion.

Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid owners with questions about the backup lights recall should call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more information is available about the Toyota Tundra backup lights recall.