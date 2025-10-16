Recall: Don't Use Your Volvo EX90 Power Tailgate

2025 Volvo EX90 power operated tailgates need new drive units to keep from falling on people.

October 16, 2025 — A Volvo EX90 power tailgate recall involves more than 1,200 SUVs because the tailgates may suddenly fall, a danger that caused Volvo to issue a warning not to use the power tailgate function until the vehicles are repaired.

Volvo blames the falling 2025 EX90 tailgates on spindle nuts that can detach from the power tailgate drive units.

Specifically, the spindle nut may detach from the aluminum tube while operating the EX90 tailgate due to insufficient crimping between parts.

A 2025 Volvo EX90 driver should be aware of unusual noise from the tailgate drive units, and a consumer may also see a bent drive unit. Additionally, a customer can be injured if the spring inside the spindle gets released.

According to the automaker, mistakes were made when the supplier simply mishandled parts when faulty parts were mixed with non-faulty components.

The 2025 Volvo EX90 power tailgate recall involves 118 SUVs in Canada.

Volvo expects to mail EX90 power tailgate recall letters November 18, 2025, then dealers will replace both tailgate power units.

Again, do not use the power tailgates until they are repaired, but call 800-458-1552 if you have questions. Volvo's number for this EX90 tailgate recall is R10342.

Volvo was recently sued over alleged tailgate problems, but the lawsuit is unrelated to the EX90 power tailgate recall. In the lawsuit, a woman claims a dog triggered a motion sensor and dropped the Volvo tailgate on her head.