Volvo Sudden Acceleration Lawsuit Involves XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric vehicles allegedly lurch and accelerate, especially at low speeds.

June 28, 2025 — A Volvo acceleration lawsuit alleges XC40 Recharge electric vehicles have defects that cause sudden unintended acceleration.

The unintended acceleration class action lawsuit includes 2020-2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUVs.

According to the Volvo class action, the XC40 Recharge SUVs can suddenly accelerate in multiple driving conditions, even without touching the accelerator pedals.

The acceleration problems are supposedly worse at low speeds while parking or even when shifting into DRIVE or REVERSE.

The plaintiff complains the Volvo SUVs jump and lurch forward and even backward, problems the lawsuit says are caused by the powertrain control systems. The plaintiff also complains the problem seems to be worse with the XC40 Recharge parked declined or on an incline.

Considering how sudden acceleration can allegedly occur in different situations, the class action says not only are drivers and their passengers in danger, so are pedestrians and other drivers and occupants.

Volvo allegedly falsely advertised the capability and safety of its XC40 Recharge and failed to warn consumers about the powertrain control systems which cause sudden acceleration.

According to the lawsuit, Volvo refuses to recall or properly repair the XC40 Recharge SUVs, even though the automaker has supposedly known about acceleration problems from the beginning.

Additionally, the plaintiff asserts the lurching and sudden acceleration is completely unpredictable. And imagine the shock of a driver if the vehicle suddenly accelerates without touching the gas pedal.

The Volvo unintended acceleration lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Robert Becker v. Volvo Cars of North America, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Fazio Micheletti LLP.