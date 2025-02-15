Volvo EX90 Recall Issued Over Headlight Problems

Volvo recalls about 2,000 electric EX90 SUVs because drivers may lose part of the headlights.

February 15, 2025 — A 2025 Volvo EX90 recall involves more than 2,000 electric vehicles with software errors.

Those software errors are in the Volvo EX90 low power controller and can cause the headlight shutters to close over the high and low beams while driving.

According to Volvo:

"The headlamps could receive a signal to do a reference run during driving, causing the headlamp shutters to temporarily close over the low/high beams."

The problem could cause EX90 drivers serious problems at night.

Volvo received the first report in November 2024 regarding a temporary loss of low/high beam headlights in a 2025 EX90. Volvo opened an investigation which determined it was a "critical" concern.

Volvo EX90 recall letters are expected to be mailed April 3, 2025. Volvo will update the low power controller software over-the-air, or a dealer can perform the updates.

Volvo EX90 owners may call the automaker at 800-458-1552 and ask about EX90 recall number R10298.