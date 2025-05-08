Volvo Backup Camera Recall Includes 454,000 Vehicles

Volvo rearview camera can fail when a vehicle is shifted into REVERSE.

May 7, 2025 — A Volvo backup camera recall has been issued for nearly 454,000 of these vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

2021-2025 Volvo XC40

2022 Volvo V90

2022-2025 Volvo S90

2022-2025 Volvo V90 Cross Country

2022-2025 Volvo C40

2022-2025 Volvo XC60

2023-2025 Volvo S60

2023-2025 Volvo V60

2023-2025 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2023-2025 Volvo XC90

Volvo says the rearview camera image may not display when the vehicle is placed in REVERSE.

According to the automaker:

"A fault code may be set under certain conditions, which could result in the backup camera image to not be available for the rest of the driving cycle. The center display will show 'Camera is temporarily not available.'”

The first complaint of a backup camera failure occurred in April 2021, and to date that number has grown to 57. However, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries due to camera failures.

More than 40,000 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Volvo backup camera recall letters should be mailed June 24, 2025. Over-the-air software updates will be issued or dealers can update everything.

Volvo owners with questions about the rearview camera recall may call 800-458-1552 and refer to backup camera recall number R10320.