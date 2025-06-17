Volvo Brake Failure Recall Involves 14,000 Vehicles

Don't use 'B' Mode (for plug-in hybrid vehicles) or 'One Pedal Drive' (for pure electric vehicles)

June 17, 2025 — A Volvo brake failure recall includes more than 14,000 all-electric and hybrid vehicles.

Drivers are warned not to use "B" Mode (for plug-in hybrid vehicles) or "One Pedal Drive" (for pure electric vehicles) until the vehicles are repaired.

But certain things need to happen before the brakes will be completely lost.

The Volvo brake failure recall includes these vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

2023 Volvo C40 BEV

2025 Volvo EC40

2023-2024 Volvo XC40 BEV

2020-2026 Volvo XC90 PHEV

2022-2026 Volvo XC60 PHEV

2023-2025 Volvo S60 PHEV

2024-2025 Volvo V60 PHEV

2025-2026 Volvo EX40

2025 Volvo S90 PHEV

Volvo's engineers must have had a fun time with this one. The automaker says the following must occur for total brake failure to occur.

"Affected customers may experience a temporary loss of braking functionality after coasting downhill for at least 1 minute and 40 seconds with “B” drive mode for PHEV vehicles and “One Pedal Drive” mode for BEV vehicles without applying the brake pedal or (to a certain extent) the accelerator pedal. If the situation occurs, pressing the brake pedal may remove braking functionality entirely."

Volvo determined there are problems with software version 3.5.14, specifically affecting the brake control module.

Volvo brake failure recall letters will be mailed beginning August 6, 2025, and the brake module software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by dealers.

Owners may contact Volvo at 800-458-1552 and ask about brake failure recall number R10329.