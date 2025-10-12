Volvo Liftgate Motion Sensor Lawsuit Says Dog Triggered Sensor

New Jersey plaintiff Megan Kohr sues Volvo and her hiking partner and Volvo employee, Jennifer Henry

October 12, 2025 — A Volvo liftgate motion sensor lawsuit alleges a New Jersey woman was injured when a dog activated the motion sensor which closed the tailgate on the plaintiff.

According to the Volvo motion sensor lawsuit, plaintiff Megan Kohr was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her hiking partner Jennifer Henry. Henry, who was also sued over the October 2023 incident, was driving a vehicle owned by her employer, Volvo.

The lawsuit doesn't say the year, make or model of the vehicle.

Plaintiff Kohr and defendant Henry had been hiking, and after the hike Kohr was standing at the rear of the vehicle with the tailgate open. The lawsuit asserts the vehicle was equipped with a power tailgate and a hands-free motion sensor located under the rear bumper.

The plaintiff contends the tailgate could be opened or closed "with a simple foot movement," something Henry knew or should have known.

The lawsuit goes on to say Henry was careless and negligent because she allowed her dog to walk under the rear of the vehicle which triggered the liftgate motion sensor. This allegedly caused the liftgate to close and strike plaintiff Kohr in the head, causing her to sustain "severe, serious and permanent injuries."

"Plaintiff was caused to suffer great pain and anguish and will in the future be caused to suffer great pain and anguish; was caused to lose time from employment and will, in the future, be caused to lose time from employment; was caused to incur medical expenses and will, in the future be caused to incur medical expenses; has been and will be in the future be disabled and prevented from attending to her necessary affairs and business."

The Volvo liftgate motion sensor lawsuit was filed in the Ocean County New Jersey Superior Court: Megan Kohr v. Volvo Car USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Levinson Axelrod, P.A.