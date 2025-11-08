Recall: Honda Civic 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels Can Detach

More than 406,000 Honda Civics recalled to look for 3,276 defective wheels.

November 7, 2025 — A recall of Honda Civic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels includes wheels sold as accessories for more than 406,000 model year 2016-2021 Civics.

However, Honda estimates a very small 0.1% of the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels are defective.

According to Honda, the steel lug seat inserts were not pressed into the lug nut seating surface of the aluminum wheel during production.

This can cause the seating surface to deform which can cause the wheel nut to loosen and detach, allowing the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheel to detach from the Civic.

A routine inspection in Japan uncovered the problem when it was determined the lug seat inserts were missing.

Honda describes what caused the wheel problem:

"At the supplier’s factory in Italy, a separation fence used to separate finished products from unfinished products was removed during the installation of new equipment. As a result, some unfinished products were mistakenly placed in the finished product storage area and shipped, skipping the seat press-fitting and final inspection process."

A detached wheel could cause serious safety problems, but Honda hasn't received any warranty, injury or death claims in the U.S. between September 24, 2015, and October 16, 2025.

In Canada, the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheel recall involves the 2018 Honda Accord and 2017-2020 and 2022-2024 Honda Civics.

Honda Civic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheel recall letters will be mailed December 8, 2025, and dealers will inspect the wheels and replace the hubs and wheels if necessary.

Owners of the Honda Civics with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels may call 888-234-2138 and refer to 18-inch aluminum alloy wheel recall number MMZ.