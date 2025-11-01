Honda CR-V Hybrid SUVs Are Losing Power While Driving

Feds open defect investigation after Honda dealers have problems tracking down the cause.

November 1, 2025 — Model year 2020–2022 Honda CR-V Hybrids are losing power while driving and federal regulators want to know why.

Dozens of Honda CR-V Hybrid drivers have complained about SUVs that lost power out of nowhere while driving.

The check engine lights typically began flashing right before the hybrids lost motive power.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the problem, but so far Honda CR-V Hybrid owners and dealers have experienced trouble figuring things out.

Drivers complained once power was lost, it could be restored by turning the ignition switch off and back on, but doing that also cleared the check engine lights and also erased any diagnostic trouble codes that were set.

Honda drivers further complain of repeated trips to dealerships, but technicians can't replicate the power problem because it occurs out of nowhere. And Honda technicians cannot find any trouble codes that were deleted.

Additionally, Honda told NHTSA it was unaware of any complaint or repair trends regarding CR-V Hybrids that lost power while driving.

Nearly 125,000 Honda CR-V Hybrids are included in the loss of power investigation.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the federal investigation.