Honda Idle Stop Settlement Deadlines Paused

Class action lawsuit settlement put on hold to determine if all affected vehicles are included.

August 27, 2025 — Honda Idle Stop settlement deadlines have been temporarily paused while both parties work out additional details about the class action lawsuit settlement agreement.

Honda agreed to the Idle Stop lawsuit settlement after vehicles owners complained the engines didn't restart when they should have.

Multiple Idle Stop class actions were consolidated into a lawsuit titled, "In re Honda Idle Stop Litigation."

CarComplaints.com previously explained details about the Honda Idle Stop settlement and how the settlement was preliminarily approved by the judge.

Deadlines had been set regarding details of the settlement agreement. However, days ago the judge was asked to pause all deadlines after the parties discovered possible problems regarding which vehicles are included in the Honda Idle Stop settlement.

On July 31, the plaintiffs discovered a federal investigation into Honda Idle Stop problems showed Honda reported there were 144,010 total vehicle identification numbers associated with certain 2017-2018, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles.

The number of VINs reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration included 74,120 additional total VINs for the 2017, 2018, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles that were not part of the VINs Honda identified as vehicles which would be included in the settlement.

According to court documents, there is a problem if all affected vehicle owners and lessees were not properly notified about the Honda Idle Stop settlement.

"If the Additional Vehicles are Class Vehicles, present and former owners or lessees of the Additional Vehicles are Class Members entitled to participate in the Settlement and entitled to reasonable notice."

Honda says it needs more time to confirm if additional vehicles should be included in the Idle Stop settlement.

The automaker says, "resolution of this issue has required a complex inquiry into production records for various vehicle trim and engine type combinations (some of which were not equipped with the AIS feature at issue) for the 2017, 2018, and 2020 model year MDX vehicle."

Both parties are also working on details concerning Honda dealerships and what they must do according to the terms of the Idle Stop settlement agreement.

According to court documents:

"Honda cooperated in addressing this dealer issue by, among other things, sending an additional message separate from the amended service bulletins to Honda and Acura dealerships to further notify them of the Settlement Agreement repair procedure. The Parties need additional time to verify the efficacy of the dealership notification effort."

CarComplaints.com will update our website when the Honda Idle Stop settlement final fairness hearing occurs.