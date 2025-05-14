Honda Idle Stop Lawsuit Settlement Information

Honda agrees to Idle Stop warranty extension and reimbursement for previous repairs.

May 13, 2025 — A Honda Idle Stop class action lawsuit settlement agreement has been released for certain Acura and Honda customers nationwide.

Included in the lawsuit settlement are these vehicles if equipped with Auto Idle Stop, NP0 engines and nine-speed automatic transmissions.

2015–2020 Acura TLX

2016–2020 Acura MDX

2016–2021 Honda Pilot

2019–2021 Honda Passport

2020–2021 Honda Ridgeline

Honda describes the Idle Stop feature as a way to save fuel.

"The Honda idle-stop feature maximizes your fuel efficiency when your vehicle is idling. If you're stationary for more than two seconds, such as in stop-and-go traffic, the engine will shut off; many of the vehicle's functions, such as the A/C, will continue to power on smoothly. Merely release the brake to start up the engine again! This feature can be easily disabled."

Several class actions were filed at about the same time, with Bolooki v. Honda, Cooper v. Honda, and Nock v. Honda consolidated into one class action titled, "In re Honda Idle Stop Litigation."

Honda owners complained their vehicles wouldn't restart when they released the brake pedals.

In 2022 and 2023, Honda released 10-year warranty extensions to freely repair the vehicles, and those Idle Stop warranty extensions come into play with this settlement.

Honda Idle Stop Lawsuit Settlement Agreement

The class action lawsuit was recently certified for customers, but the judge certified Acura and Honda customers in only 11 U.S. states. However, although Honda denies all the allegations in the Idle Stop lawsuit, the automaker agreed to settle the case and include customers nationwide, not just in the 11 states.

Acura/Honda Idle Stop Warranty Extension

The extended warranties were offered long before the settlement, but owners complained about the terms. The warranty extension (free valve adjustment and free A53 starter replacement) did repair the Idle Stop system for a period of 10 years from the vehicle lease or purchase date.

But a dealer was required to verify the problem or Honda wouldn't repair the vehicle for free. Many Acura and Honda owners complained their vehicles had problems, but the Idle Stop systems didn't malfunction at the dealerships, so no free repairs.

According to the settlement agreement, a vehicle will now be repaired even if a technician cannot verify the problem at the dealership.

These 10-year Idle Stop warranty extensions were issued in 2022 and 2023 to provide customers with free valve adjustments and free "A53" starter motors:

2015-2020 Acura TLX: Warranty Extension 22-009

2016-2020 Acura MDX: Warranty Extension 23-002

2019-2021 Honda Passport, 2016-2021 Honda Pilot, 2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline: Warranty Extension 23-009

According to the settlement, Honda will modify those Idle Stop extended warranties to remove the dealer "verification" process. This means an owner who has Idle Stop problems can simply go to a dealer to have the new valve adjustment and A53 starter motor installed.

Keep in mind the Idle Stop warranty extension is for 10 years from the original lease or purchase date of the Acura or Honda vehicle. The vehicles included in the lawsuit settlement go back to 2015, so the warranty extension will end soon for those vehicles.

To help customers who own 2015 and 2016 models, Honda has agreed to further extend their Idle Stop warranties.

For model year 2015 vehicles, Honda will extend the warranty extension claim period for 24 months beginning from the date of preliminary approval of the Idle Stop settlement.

For model year 2016 vehicles, Honda will extend the warranty extension claim period for 18 months beginning from the date of preliminary approval of the Idle Stop settlement.

Although the settlement has been reached, the judge still must grant preliminary approval and then final approval for the Idle Stop settlement. No dates have been set for those hearings.

IMPORTANT: Any vehicle that has already received a starter motor assembly replacement with the “A53” starter motor assembly for free under warranty is not included in the Idle Stop warranty extension.

Out-of-Pocket Reimbursement

An Acura or Honda customer may be eligible for reimbursement if they paid their own money to replace the starter, starter relay or perform a valve adjustment if Honda has not already reimbursed those expenses.

A customer will need to complete and timely submit claim forms and all required documentation.

Nothing is official until the judge grants preliminary and final approval to the Honda Idle Stop lawsuit settlement. CarComplaints.com will update our website when additional court details are available.

The Honda Idle Stop class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: In re Honda Idle Stop Litigation, (Hamid Bolooki v. Honda Motor Company Limited, et al), case number 2:22-cv-04252-MCS-SK.

The plaintiffs are represented by DiCello Levitt LLP, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and Andrew T. Trailor, P.A.