Honda CR-V Engine Failure Class Action Lawsuit Filed in California

Lawsuit alleges 2018-2022 Honda CR-V SUVs suffer internal engine component failures.

May 3, 2025 — A Honda CR-V class action lawsuit alleges 2018-2022 CR-V SUVs in California have engine problems that cause engine failures.

The plaintiffs own a 2021 Honda CR-V, but soon after they purchased the vehicle it began experiencing "nonconformities" that caused the owners to take the CR-V to a dealer several times.

The class action says numerous repair attempts were made when the CR-V was under warranty, but the vehicle was allegedly never repaired.

"[T]he automobile was and/or will be out of service by reason of repair of nonconformities for more than 30 calendar days since delivery." — Honda CR-V lawsuit

Honda supposedly knows the CR-V engines have problems and nonconformities, but when the plaintiffs demanded a replacement vehicle Honda denied the demand.

The Honda CR-V engines allegedly self-destruct from internal defects, affecting the safety and values of the SUVs. And according to the plaintiffs, other Honda CR-Vs can suffer the same engine problems and failures.

"As of the date of this complaint, AHMC has failed and refused, and continue to fail and refuse, to replace the automobile or make restitution to Plaintiffs." — Honda CR-V lawsuit

The Honda CR-V class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California For the County of Los Angeles: Orejuela, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Law Offices of Natan Davoodi.