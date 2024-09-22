GM Brake Fluid Warning Light Problems: 488,000 Vehicles Recalled

Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC drivers won't be warned if the brake fluid levels are too low.

September 21, 2024 — GM brake fluid warning light problems have caused a recall of about 488,000 vehicles because drivers won't be warned if the brake fluid levels are too low.

Known as a "telltale," the red brake warning light should appear when too much brake fluid is lost.

These General Motors vehicles are recalled because drivers may experience a loss of braking if the brake fluid warning lights don't activate.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2023-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2023-2024 GMC Yukon

2023-2024 GMC Yukon XL

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

A GM engineer discovered the problem in April when doing a forced brake fluid leak test and the brake fluid warning light didn't illuminate.

An investigation found that a mismatch in the electronic brake control module (eBCM) software and eBCM calibrations released to vehicles at the assembly plant causes the system to fail to detect and warn of a brake fluid leak.

The automaker isn't aware of any crashes or injuries.

About 38,390 GM vehicles are recalled in Canada.

GM brake fluid warning light recall letters should be mailed October 28, 2024.

General Motors says it will update the software at dealerships, but a dealer appointment can be skipped if the vehicle is capable of receiving over-the-air software updates.

GMC customers may call 800-462-8782, Chevrolet customers can call 800-222-1020, or Cadillac owners may call 800-458-8006.

GM's number for this recall is N242447990.