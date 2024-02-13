Defect Petition Targets 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Engines

Government receives petition seeking an investigation into 3.3L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines.

February 13, 2024 — Model year 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles are allegedly equipped with 3.3L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines that are defective.

That conclusion was reached by a consumer who filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The petition alleges 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe engine problems cause the vehicle to lose power and the engine to completely fail.

The petitioner claims a driver will hear a knocking sound and notice decreased power, but there allegedly will be no illuminated warning lights.

NHTSA received the petition February 2, and federal safety regulators will look into the allegations to determine if an official 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe engine investigation should be opened.

More than 60,000 model year 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles are equipped with the subject 3.3L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines.

