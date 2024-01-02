Hyundai Oil Leak Recall Not Necessary, For Now

Government denies petition to investigate Hyundai and Kia oil leaks from drain pans.

January 2, 2024 — A Hyundai oil leak recall isn't necessary based on a decision made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

And NHTSA also determined a formal Hyundai and Kia oil leak investigation wasn't needed, at least for now.

NHTSA opened a defect petition after a petition was filed alleging more than 5.2 million of these Hyundai and Kia vehicles are at risk of oil leaks from the oil drain pans.

2006-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2010-2012 and 2019-2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010-2015 and 2018-2019 Hyundai Tucson

2011-2021 Kia Sportage

2005-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2020 Kia Sorento

2010-2013 Kia Forte

2010-2013 Kia Forte Koup

2007-2010 Kia Rondo

Those models are equipped with 1.6L T-GDI Gamma, 2.4L Theta II GDI, 2.4L In-Line GDI Theta II, Kappa and 3.8L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines.

The petition to investigate alleges the vehicles can experience engine oil loss from oil pan drain plug problems, or from cracked oil pans.

Vehicles allegedly lose power and suffer total engine failures caused by oil leaks. The petitioner referenced owner complaints regarding cracked oil pans and allegedly defective oil drain plugs.

Safety regulators reviewed the data and didn't find evidence to support a formal defect petition.

"Based on a review of the available information, a loss of motive power resulting from an oil drain plug back out has not occurred between the initial sale of a vehicle and the completion of its first oil change. If during an oil change service, a technician fails to remove the existing drain plug gasket before installing a new gasket, it is likely that a proper seal between the drain plug and the oil pan will not be made." — NHTSA

According to NHTSA:

"There is no information to support that a vehicle-based defect exists relating to the oil pan assembly, and instead the documented incidents are related to the failure to follow the proper maintenance procedures during oil change service."

In short, there will be no Hyundai/Kia oil leak investigation.