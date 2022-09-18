Hyundai Oil Leak Problems Need Investigated, Alleges Petition

Government petitioned to investigate oil leaks, and drain pan and drain plug problems.

September 17, 2022 — A Hyundai oil leak petition has been filed with the U.S. government seeking an investigation into alleged oil drain pan and drain plug problems in millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it will look into complaints which allege oil leak problems cause engines to lock up while driving.

An official defect investigation has not been opened, but the petitioner alleges NHTSA should grant the petition and open a formal investigation into oil leak problems.

The oil leak petition names these Hyundai and Kia vehicles equipped with 1.6L T-GDI Gamma, 2.4L Theta II GDI, 2.4L In-Line GDI Theta II, Kappa and 3.8L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines.

2006-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2010-2012 and 2019-2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010-2015 and 2018-2019 Hyundai Tucson

2011-2021 Kia Sportage

2005-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2020 Kia Sorento

2010-2013 Kia Forte

2010-2013 Kia Forte Koup

2007-2010 Kia Rondo

NHTSA says about 5.2 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles will be involved in an oil leak investigation if the petition to investigate is granted.

Hyundai and Kia owners report oil drain plug problems, including loose or missing plugs that cause the engines to run dry of oil and seize.

Hyundai and Kia owners also report damaged oil drain plugs and pans with damaged threads. Customers also allege no warning lights illuminated prior to the seized engines.

According to the Hyundai oil leak petition, other models use similar drain pan assemblies which fail.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with NHTSA's decision whether to grant or deny the Hyundai oil leak petition to investigate.