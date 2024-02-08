Hyundai and Kia Engine Fire Investigations Closed

Regulators note recall repairs, knock sensor software and extended warranties seem to work.

February 7, 2024 — Hyundai and Kia non-crash fires caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open investigations in March 2019, upgrade the investigations in December 2021 and close those investigations based on recalls and other actions.

NHTSA knew of about 1,300 Hyundai fire reports and 1,800 Kia fire reports, and the December 2021 upgraded investigation included about 3 million 2011-2016 Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia issued multiple recalls which included vehicles equipped with Theta II GDI, Theta II MPI, Theta II MPI HEV, Nu GDI and Gamma GDI engines.

The engine fire recalls typically involved engine inspections to look for damage, possible engine replacements and the installation of knock sensor software. The software is supposed to warn a driver of problems and limit engine power to prevent engine failure.

The limited engine warranties were also extended.

NHTSA determined the recall repairs decreased fire reports and the agency also found some engine fires and failures were likely caused by a lack of engine maintenance such as regular oil changes.

In December 2023, Hyundai told safety regulators that affected vehicle owners will be notified again about available repairs, and the automaker will renotify customers every eight months for the next three years.

This is meant to convince owners to have the recall repairs performed if they haven't.

In closing the Hyundai and Kia engine fire investigation, NHTSA says it will monitor the problem and take additional actions if needed.