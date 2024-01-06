Fire Causes Hyundai Kona Recall For Battery Cables

Hyundai Kona recall announced after a Kona SUV caught fire during a crash test.

January 5, 2024 — More than 13,200 model year 2024 Hyundai Kona SUVs are recalled because the 12-volt positive battery cables may chafe against the engine control module brackets and short circuit during crash impacts.

In November 2023, Hyundai was notified by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety of an engine compartment fire that occurred on a 2024 Hyundai Kona 1.6T-GDI AWD test vehicle during a 40% frontal overlap crash test performed at about 40 mph.

Smoke and flames were seen in the engine compartment about two minutes following the crash test.

IHS claimed that the thermal activity ceased shortly after disconnecting the 12-volt auxiliary battery. This caused Hyundai to open an investigation into the fire.

The Hyundai Kona was torn down and the alternator and 12-volt positive (B+) power wiring located underneath the ECM were damaged due to heat with the copper cores exposed.

Additionally, the ECM bracket was pushed directly into the 12-volt positive (B+) battery cable due to the crash impact.

Hyundai performed Kona crash testing using new sheathing to protect the 12-volt positive wiring from electrical shorting caused by the ECM bracket. The crash test was performed successfully and confirmed no damage to the 12-volt positive wiring.

About 2,219 Konas are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai Kona recall letters should be mailed February 23, 2024, and dealerships will install sheathing over the 12-volt positive (B+) and alternator wiring connected to the junction blocks located in the engine compartments.

Hyundai Kona owners may call 855-371-9460 and ask about battery cable recall number 252.