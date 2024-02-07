Hyundai Driveshaft Recall Affects IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60

Hyundai rear inner driveshafts can break because mistakes were made during heat treatment.

February 7, 2024 — Hyundai rear inner driveshaft problems have caused a recall of 1,325 Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and Genesis GV60 vehicles that could suddenly lose drive power.

The recalled 2023 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and Genesis GV60 rear inner driveshafts may break from improper heat treatments.

Hyundai first learned about the problem in May 2023 when a 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicle lost drive power in Korea.

An inspection showed a fractured rear inner driveshaft near its connection to the rear transaxle assembly.

In August 2023, another Korean Hyundai IONIQ 5 suffered the same fractured driveshaft problem.

In January 2024, Hyundai determined "the quenching oil supply hose used during production was damaged, causing oil contamination of the induction coil used for heating the driveshafts."

This prevented proper heat treatment of the rear inner driveshafts.

There are no incidents, crashes or injuries in Canada and the U.S.

About 160 of the Hyundai vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai driveshaft recall letters will be mailed March 25, 2024, and dealerships will replace the rear inner driveshafts.

Owners of 2023 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and Genesis GV60 vehicles may call Hyundai at 855-371-9460.

Hyundai is using two driveshaft recall numbers: 253(H), and 017G(G).