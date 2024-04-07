Hyundai Genesis Paint Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

New York class action lawsuit alleges the paint peels on 2013 Hyundai Genesis vehicles.

April 7, 2024 — A Hyundai Genesis paint recall may be necessary, based on what a lawsuit and owners allege in a New York class action.

New York plaintiff Gaetano Russo purchased a 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 sedan in September 2013.

The plaintiff filed the 2013 Hyundai Genesis peeling paint class action for these 2013 Hyundai Genesis owners:

"All persons in New York who purchased the Class Vehicles in New York during the statutes of limitations for each cause of action alleged."

According to the Hyundai Genesis paint lawsuit:

"The paint and/or clear coat on the Class Vehicles were defective, in that they were of poor quality and/or not properly or adequately applied, which caused (1) the clear coat to weaken and/or deteriorate and (2) the paint to oxidize, become discolored, and peel off."

The Hyundai Genesis vehicles allegedly violate the FTC Act by Hyundai alleging the vehicles are “reliable,” “artfully […] designed” “luxury performance sedans,” backed by its “warranty – America’s Best,” which “gives owners a high level of confidence in Hyundai quality."

According to the Hyundai Genesis peeling paint lawsuit, those advertisements are false and misleading.

The class action alleges oxidation causes the Hyundai Genesis paint to turn dull and become faded. In addition, light-colored paint can turn a yellow or orange color.

The clear coat allegedly deteriorates which can permanently dissolve the paint and makes the body of the Genesis prone to rust.

According to the Hyundai Genesis clear coat lawsuit, the plaintiff paid more for his vehicle than he should have due to clear coat and paint damage. The plaintiff also contends the 2013 Hyundai Genesis should have remained free from peeling paint and clear coat problems for many years.

"The cost of repairs, depending on the extent of the damage, could range from $200 to $1,800, if not more." — Hyundai Genesis peeling paint lawsuit

The lawsuit also references 2013 Hyundai Genesis peeling paint problems as reported to CarComplaints.com.

The Hyundai Genesis peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Central Islip): Gaetano Russo v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiff is represented by Sheehan & Associates P.C.