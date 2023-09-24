Genesis Fuel Pump Recall Affects G80, GV80 and GV70

More than 20,600 fuel pumps are equipped with impellers that may be defective.

September 24, 2023 — A Genesis fuel pump recall involves more than 20,600 model year 2021-2022 Genesis G80, 2021-2022 Genesis GV80 and 2022 Genesis GV70 vehicles.

The Genesis vehicles are equipped with low-pressure fuel pumps that may have impellers that can deform. A deformed impeller could strike the fuel pump housing and cause failure of the fuel pump.

Genesis received a report in 2022 about a 2022 Genesis GV70 that stalled. The automaker searched and found similar incidents in the U.S. which caused Genesis to open an investigation.

Five fuel pumps that suffered problems were tested and engineers confirmed the impellers caused damage to the fuel pumps.

Genesis is aware of nearly 880 fuel pump incidents between July 1, 2021, and August 22, 2023.

Genesis drivers should be on watch for warning lights, idling issues and engines acting up. The engine will stall and refuse to start if the fuel pump fails completely.

In addition to 19,272 recalled vehicles in the U.S., another 1,345 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Genesis fuel pump recall letters will be mailed November 10, 2023, and dealerships will replace the pumps.

Genesis owners with questions should call 855-371-9460. The Genesis fuel pump recall number is 016G.