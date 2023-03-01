Genesis Exploding Seat Belt Pretensioner Recall Announced

More than 72,000 Genesis vehicles recalled following a federal pretensioner investigation.

March 1, 2023 — A Genesis recall has been announced because the seat belt pretensioners could explode when the pretensioners deploy.

More than 72,000 vehicles are recalled, including these Genesis models.

2020-2023 Genesis GV80

2021-2023 Genesis G80

2022-2023 Genesis GV70

2023 Genesis GV60

The seat belt pretensioner deploys in a crash to secure an occupant in a crash, but Hyundai and Kia have had problems with exploding pretensioners. In this Genesis recall, the front driver-side and passenger-side seat belt pretensioners may explode.

A ruptured pyrotechnic seat belt pretensioner can cause metal fragments to fly around the vehicle cabin.

Genesis says the problem is caused by overpressurization of the pretensioner pipe.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in August 2022 regarding seat belt pretensioners in Genesis, Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Hyundai collected the airbag control unit from a September 2021 North Carolina crash that involved a driver's side seat belt pretensioner that exploded. Samsong, the supplier, investigated the problem and engineers with Hyundai replicated the problem.

The recalled Genesis vehicles are equipped with seat belt pretensioners without vents.

Although there have been seat belt pretensioner explosions in Hyundai vehicles, none have occurred in Genesis models.

This recall supersedes an October 2021 seat belt pretensioner recall.

Genesis seat belt pretensioner recall letters will be mailed April 17, 2023.

Genesis dealers will install caps to secure the pretensioner micro gas generators and delivery pipes. This will allegedly prevent exploding seat belt pretensioners.

Genesis owners may call 855-371-9460 and ask about pretensioner recall number 012G.