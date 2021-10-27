Hyundai Seat Belt Pretensioner Exploded: Recall Announced

Hyundai occupant suffers injuries when the pyrotechnic-type seat belt pretensioner exploded.

October 27, 2021 — Hyundai seat belt pretensioners may explode when they deploy in 2021 Hyundai Elantra, Elantra HEV, Venue, Genesis GV80 and 2022 Genesis GV70 vehicles.

Seat belt pretensioners tighten the seat belts around occupants in crashes, but pretensioners depend on small explosions to quickly tighten the seat belts.

A pyrotechnic pretensioner deployment could cause metal fragments to fly into occupants.

Nearly 1,300 Hyundai vehicles are recalled, with about 280 of those recalled in Canada, following a crash and injury. But the automaker doesn't know what caused the seat belt pretensioner to explode.

The front driver-side and passenger-side seat belt pretensioners came from a specific production lot containing pyrotechnic-type pretensioners. According to Hyundai, the recall will be used to collect parts for analysis.

The government contacted Hyundai in September about a lawsuit filed after the crash of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra where the driver-side seat belt pretensioner allegedly exploded and injured an occupant.

Hyundai says as parts are collected from the recall, the investigation into the root cause of the pretensioner explosion will continue until the automaker knows what is really going on.

Hyundai seat belt pretensioner recall notices will be mailed December 10, 2021, then dealers will replace the seat belt pretensioners.

Hyundai and Genesis owners with concerns may call 855-371-9460 and ask for information about recall number 211 or 009G.