Honda CR-V Hybrid Recall Involves 12-Volt Battery Cables

Honda CR-V Hybrid recall includes more than 106,000 SUVs at an increased risk of fires.

December 27, 2023 — A Honda CR-V Hybrid recall includes more than 106,000 SUVs at an increased risk of fires due to the 12-volt battery cables.

Those battery cables in the 2020-2022 Honda CR-V Hybrids are routed outside of the body frames but do not contain fuses on the power circuits.

Honda says a short-circuit to the power circuit could occur if the left front fender area is involved in a collision because the battery cable can overheat.

The problem first was noticed in May 2021 during a crash where the battery cables in the left front fender experienced a short-circuit.

Honda and federal safety regulators investigated the issue and "concluded there was no evidence of any high voltage related issues and no known issues or similar complaints/cases."

The automaker determined the vehicle’s extreme crash angle was a rare occurrence and unlikely to happen again.

Another incident was reported in August 2022, but Honda came to the same conclusion as the first incident.

Then in August 2023, Honda received another warranty claim which could have been related to the battery cable and started to investigate. However, Honda determined this incident was not related.

"As of December 6, 2023, Honda has had 2 warranty claims, and no reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue from August 2019, through December 6, 2023." — Honda

Dealers will replace the Honda CR-V Hybrid battery cables once recall letters are mailed January 29, 2024.

Owners of 2020-2022 Honda CR-V Hybrids may contact Honda at 888-234-2138. Honda's battery cable recall number is FGB.