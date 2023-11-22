Honda and Acura Engine Recall For Connecting Rod Bearings

About 278,000 vehicles recalled because the engines could fail. Dealers may need to replace engines.

November 22, 2023 — A Honda and Acura engine recall involves about 278,600 of these vehicles equipped with connecting rod bearings that may have manufacturing errors.

2015-2020 Acura TLX

2016-2020 Acura MDX

2016 and 2018-2019 Honda Pilot

2017 and 2019 Honda Ridgeline

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

The errors could wear down the connecting rod bearings and cause the engines to stall or completely fail.

"During production of the crankshaft, due to improper settings of equipment used to manufacture the engine crankshaft, the crank pin was improperly ground, resulting in crank pins with a crown or convex shape that are out of specification." — Honda

Honda received the first complaint in February 2020 and in July opened an investigation. Engineers looked at the engine bearing specifications and eventually Honda received at least 1,450 warranty claims. However, there have been no injury or death reports as of November 4, 2023.

A driver should be aware of strange noise from the engine, decreased power, illuminated warning lights or an engine that stalls.

Nearly 30,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The new engine components have properly ground crank pins, but Honda and Acura customers should ask for reimbursements if they paid their own money for engine repairs.

Honda expects to mail engine recall letters January 2, 2024, and dealerships will repair or replace the engines.

Honda and Acura owners may call 888-234-2138 and ask about recall number XG1 or recall number GG0.