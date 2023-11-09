Honda Pilot Power Steering Rack Recall Affects 2023-2024 Models

Honda recalls about 600 Pilot SUVs because the steering may lock-up.

November 9, 2023 — A Honda Pilot electric power steering rack recall affects about 519 vehicles in the U.S. and another 19 in Canada.

Honda says a mistake was made during manufacturing of the gear box assemblies of the recalled 2023-2024 Pilots.

There may be a loose ball bearing which can cause the steering to lock-up and a complete loss of steering.

Honda Pilot recall letters will be mailed around December 18, 2023, and dealerships will replace the electric power steering racks.

Honda Pilot owners may contact Honda at 888-234-2138 and use recall number FFX.