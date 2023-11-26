Honda Pretensioner Problems Cause Recall of 303,000 Accords and HR-Vs

Honda Accord and Honda HR-V vehicles may have seat belt pretensioners missing rivets.

November 26, 2023 — More than 303,000 Honda Accord and Honda HR-V vehicles are recalled because the front seat belt pretensioners may be missing rivets.

The rivet secures the quick connector and the wire plate.

A missing rivet means the seat belt pretensioner won't properly restrain the occupant in a crash.

The cause of the problem is simple. Honda says installation of the rivet was skipped during assembly.

Honda received the first complaint in May and opened an investigation by collecting the affected parts.

Though more than 303,000 vehicles are affected by the recall, Honda received only seven warranty claims and no crash or injury reports as of November 16, 2023.

Honda expects to mail pretensioner recall letters January 8, 2024, and dealers will inspect and possibly replace the front seat belt pretensioner assemblies.

Honda Accord and Honda HR-V owners with questions should call 888-234-2138.

Honda's recall numbers are MG7 and NG5.