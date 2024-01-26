2023 Honda HR-V Rear Windows Shattering

Honda to repair 2023 Honda HR-V SUVs with back windshields that shatter from rear defrosters.

January 26, 2024 — Honda HR-V back windows that shatter due to the defrosters will be repaired through a product update campaign for 2023 Honda HR-V owners.

In May and June 2023, Honda contacted its dealerships regarding complaints about 2023 HR-V back windshields that shattered.

In documents titled, "2023 HR-V Rear Windshield Shattering," Honda told dealers it was trying to better understand why the back windows were shattering.

Honda dealers were asked to collect specific parts from the 2023 Honda HR-V vehicle before trying to make repairs.

However, Honda said it was interested only if the HR-V met these requirements:

"Lower right corner of the rear windshield is still installed in the vehicle."

"Vehicle has not been in a collision."

"No repair has been attempted for this issue."

There is currently no 2023 Honda HR-V shattered back window recall.

Calling it a "voluntary product update campaign," Honda says it is gathering the necessary replacement parts for the campaign that will likely begin in April or May 2024.

“American Honda has received a limited number of reports of rear-hatch glass breaking on 2023 Honda HR-V vehicles associated with rear defroster use. Our investigation has revealed that during the assembly process for some vehicles, the sealer used to secure the rear glass may come into contact with the heating elements of the defroster, leading to a hot spot and weakening of the glass over time as the defroster is used." — Honda

For now, any 2023 Honda HR-V owner who experiences a shattered back window on their vehicle should contact their Honda dealership. The owner may also contact Honda at 800-999-1009.

However, Honda notes "glass breakage due to external causes (impacts, etc.) is not covered by Honda’s limited warranty but may be covered by a vehicle owner’s insurance policy.”

CarComplaints.com will update our website with any additional information about the 2023 Honda HR-V shattered back window product update campaign.

In late-October 2023, a class action lawsuit was filed regarding the 2023 Honda HR-V shattered back windows. The lawsuit is currently being debated in court.