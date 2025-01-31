Honda Sticky Steering Recall Shuts Down Investigation

Honda drivers complained sticky steering wheels caused at least 23 crashes.

January 30, 2025 — A Honda sticky steering recall has closed a federal investigation which found allegations that 23 crashes were caused by Honda steering wheels that seemed to get stuck while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the initial Honda sticky steering investigation in March 2023 following 145 complaints about Honda Civic sticky steering wheels.

The Honda Civic sticky steering investigation was later expanded and upgraded to look into steering complaints about 2022-2023 Honda Civic, 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Acura Integra vehicles.

NHTSA received complaints from Honda drivers who said the steering wheels felt stuck and required extra effort to turn the wheel. Most drivers complained the steering felt stuck when driving above 40 mph and after driving more than a few minutes.

But taking the Honda to a dealer typically did no good because technicians would perform a test drive but the steering didn't feel sticky.

According to Honda, the steering gear is assisted by an electrical power assist unit which places force on the steering rack via a worm gear and worm wheel assembly.

Honda's engineers determined the sticky steering wheel problem was more likely to occur when the vehicle had low mileage.

Complaints about Honda sticky steering continued to be filed during NHTSA's safety investigation, with 23 of those complaints alleging crashes occurred.

Safety regulators have closed their investigation after a Honda sticky steering recall of 1.9 million vehicles. Honda provided customers with new steering worm wheel gear springs and dealers added grease.

The Honda sticky steering recall included all the following vehicles that were manufactured with defective steering worm wheels and springs.

Acura Sticky Steering Recall Vehicles

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Honda Sticky Steering Recall Vehicles