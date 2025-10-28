Acura ILX Brake System Problems Lead Feds to Investigate

Acura ILX drivers complain the brake pedals fall to the floorboards, leaving the cars brakeless.

October 28, 2025 — Acura ILX brake system problems have convinced federal safety regulators to open an investigation into why the brake pedals fall to the floorboards.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the 2019-2020 Acura ILX cars suddenly cannot brake when the brake pedals stay on the floors.

The braking system investigation includes more than 22,000 Acura ILX cars.

ILX drivers complain they must quickly pump the brake pedals to get the pedals off the floors and restore the braking systems.

A 2019 Acura ILX driver said the brake pedal went to the floor and the vehicle didn't respond. The driver received no warning of a problem until the problem occurred, and the ILX didn't brake until the driver pumped the brake pedal a few times.

The ILX owner complains the vehicle was looked at by a dealership two different times but the problem couldn't be replicated. Yet the ILX brake pedal continued to fall to the floorboard. So a third trip to the dealer was made and this time a technician experienced the problem.

According to the Acura ILX owner, brake fluid was added at the dealership but the cause of the failure couldn't be determined. All of this happened when the vehicle only had about 19,000 miles on it.

Another Acura ILX driver complained the brake pedal fell to the floor three times with a corresponding loss of braking.

In another case the Acura ILX driver was trying to slow down when the brake pedal stayed on the floorboard. The driver had to pump the brake pedal to regain braking.

The car owners who complained all reported there were no warning lights or other indications prior to the brake pedals landing on the floors.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the 2019-2020 Acura ILX braking system investigation.