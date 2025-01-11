Tesla Rearview Camera Failures Cause Recall of 240,000 Vehicles

Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X and Tesla Model Y rearview camera screens may be blank.

January 10, 2025 — About 240,000 Tesla vehicles are recalled because the rearview camera images may fail to display on the screens.

The rearview camera recall involves these vehicles equipped with computer circuit boards that may short-circuit.

2024-2025 Tesla Model 3

2024-2025 Tesla Model S

2023-2025 Tesla Model X

2023-2025 Tesla Model Y

People may have forgotten the old ways, but Tesla says a customer can perform a shoulder check and use the mirrors if the rearview camera image fails.

Tesla noticed the camera image problem in November 2024 when engineers saw an increase of vehicle computer replacements.

"The analysis traced the condition to software releases prior to 2024.44.25.3 or 2024.45.25.6. This sequence of specific software and hardware configurations, coupled with colder temperatures, could increase reverse current, which could short the primary and/or secondary power components." — Tesla

As of December 30, 2024, Tesla was aware of 887 warranty claims and 68 field reports, but no crash or injury reports have been received.

The vehicles began receiving over-the-air software updates in the middle of December 2024. The update changes the vehicle power up sequence to prevent short circuits.

Tesla says no further action is necessary for vehicles equipped with software release 2024.44.25.3, 2024.45.25.6 or a later release if an affected vehicle has not experienced the shorting failure condition or stress that may lead to the shorting failure condition.

Tesla is working to identify which recalled vehicles, if any, experienced stress that may lead to the short circuits.

Tesla will replace the vehicle’s computer for free if a recalled vehicle experienced short circuits or stress that may lead to the shorting failure condition prior to installing software release 2024.44.25.3, 2024.45.25.6 or a later release.

Tesla rearview camera recall letters will be mailed March 7, 2025, but owners with questions should call 877-798-3752.

Tesla's rearview camera recall number is SB-25-00-001.