Hyundai Kona Electric Battery Recall Follows Fires

Hyundai recall will replace the lithium-ion batteries used in Konas, Ioniqs and Elec City buses.

February 24, 2021 — A Hyundai Kona Electric battery recall will be issued for more than 75,600 vehicles worldwide following at least 16 battery fires to replace the lithium-ion batteries manufactured by LG Energy Solution.

The Hyundai Kona Electric battery recall, expected to cost $900 million, will also include two other models equipped with LG batteries, including Ioniq electric vehicles and Elec City buses.

This brings the total number of recalled Hyundai electric vehicles to nearly 82,000.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't announced a U.S. recall, but Hyundai said the recalled Kona Electrics were built between November 2017 and March 2020.

The Hyundai Kona Electric battery recall follows a separate Kona Electric recall issued in October 2020 after reports of 13 fires allegedly caused by electrical short circuits in the lithium-ion batteries when they were fully charged. Many of those fires occurred while the SUVs were parked.

The October Kona Electric recall included 11,000 model year 2019-2020 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, but Hyundai said at the time the root cause of the fires was still unknown.

Investigators would only say "electrical deficiencies" in the LG battery systems or the battery management software were the likely culprits. In addition to finding fires that occurred when the Kona SUVs were parked, investigators learned at least some of the batteries were fully charged.

While Hyundai and LG worked to find who and what was to blame, an interim repair was offered in the form of a software update to allegedly detect electrical abnormalities before the Kona could catch fire.

The update limited the maximum battery charging rate to 90%, but that idea didn't work out because investigators soon learned about a Kona Electric battery fire in a vehicle that had received the software update.

South Korean officials say results of their investigation showed problems with the battery cells manufactured by LG Energy Solution, owned by LG Chemical.

However, the company denies its battery cells are causing the fires, leaving Hyundai and the battery company to argue who is to blame while trying to jointly investigate the root cause of the fires.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when more is known about the Hyundai Kona Electric battery recall.

The idea to limit the battery charge to 90% its capacity will likely sound familiar to owners of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars.

Following reports of Bolts catching fire while parked and with the batteries nearly or fully charged, General Motors announced an interim recall repair to limit the Bolt batteries to 90% their charging capacity.