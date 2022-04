VW recalls 2021 ID4 vehicles, but the automaker doesn't know how to repair the battery issues.

April 6, 2022 — A Volkswagen ID4 battery recall involves more than 350 vehicles because there may have been problems with the soldering of the flexible printed circuits inside the high-voltage batteries.

VW says this means the 2021 ID4 vehicles may stall while driving.

The automaker doesn't yet know how dealerships will fix the problems, but ID4 recall notices are expected to be mailed May 13, 2022.

VW ID4 owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and ask about recall number 9302.